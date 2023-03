OAK CITY, N.C. (WITN) - First responders are mourning the loss of an Eastern Carolina fire chief.

Oak City Fire Chief “Butch” Beach passed away late Wednesday night.

Beach had been an active member of the fire department since he was 18 years old.

He also served as emergency services director for Edgecombe County until his retirement.

