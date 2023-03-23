Morehead City pile up clears with no injuries

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A car crash early Thursday morning left three cars with serious damage, but no drivers were harmed.

Morehead City Police Department got a call about a crash involving three cars at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Highway 24 at 7:24 a.m.

According to Captin Tim Guthrie, a 17-year-old Havelock native was driving east on U.S. 70 and didn’t stop at the intersection red light. He hit two cars traveling south from the Bridges Street Extension to NC 24 with a 2012 Ford four-door vehicle.

The teen, first, clipped a 2003 Chevrolet truck driven by Jeremy Asdenti, 49, from Morehead City before t-boning 45-year-old Marvin Allen from Willow Springs.

Allen’s 2012 Toyota truck and two other vehicles were towed away with serious damage, but all three drivers left the intersection crash with no injuries.

The Havelock teen was given a citation for running the red light and is to appear in court.

