Marines honor the Battle of An-Nasiriyah anniversary

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Active and retired marines gathered today to honor troops who lost their lives in a battle of An-Nasiriyah.

The second Marine Division honored the 20th Anniversary of the battle aboard Camp Lejeune.

The Battle was the first large-scale battle the task force, Tarawa fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in March of 2003. 18 marines died in battle.

Thursday the first battalion held hung helmets and dog tags on rifles lining the walkway to the statue honoring those who gave their lives. Survivors and families of the fallen reflected on the day that changed their lives forever.

“But it’s over the 20 years I will say that it’s different for every individual personally for me it never fades,” said An-Nasiriyah survivor, Adam Freeman. Freeman was a Lance Corporal during the battle.

“We’re just so thankful that they even take out the time to remember him all that and so that means a lot to us so much because you know he’s every day on our minds a lot of the times because everywhere I walk in my house I’m looking at this pictures,” Rutha Burkett-Hand.

Burkett-Hand was the aunt of Lance Corporal Tamario Burkett, who died in the line of duty

Battalion commander Lt. Col. Aaron Awtry said approximately a week of training was involved in preparation for todays ceremony. Retired Marine Adam Freeman who you heard from, said he flew in all the way from Lubbock Texas to make sure he paid his respects.

