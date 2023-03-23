Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man is finally behind bars after deputies say he led them on a vehicle chase in multiple counties last week.

Greene County deputies have charged Kevin Johnson with felony flee to elude arrest.

They said back on March 16th around 11:40 p.m. they tried to stop Johnson’s vehicle for running a stop sign at Highway 903 and Hull Road.

Deputies said they chased him into Lenoir County and then back into Greene County. Johnson ditched the vehicle near his home and ran into the woods, according to deputies. Efforts to locate the 41-year-old man by Greene and Lenoir County deputies were not successful.

Deputies learned that Johnson ran from them because he was wanted for not showing up for court on another vehicle chase in Wayne County.

Wednesday night deputies caught up with Johnson at his home and he was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

