Kinston woman accused of shooting at police during murder case search

Terima Arden
Terima Arden(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is accused of shooting at police officers as they conducted several searches connected to a murder investigation.

Terima Arden has been charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team had a search warrant for a home in the 700 block of West Lenoir Avenue on Wednesday.

The search was part of their investigation into Saturday’s murder of 16-year-old Jayden Ellis.

Police said Arden was inside the home and opened fire on officers with a 9mm handgun. Officers were not hit by the gunfire and police said they did not return fire.

The 47-year-old woman is being held on a $35,000 bond.

