Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old murder; victim tied to crimes the night before

Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A 17-year-old has been charged with Saturday’s shooting death of another teen in Kinston.

Police Chief Keith Goyette announced the arrest this morning and says the murder is connected to a stolen car and a home break-in that happened the night before.

Killed in Saturday afternoon’s shooting on Marcella Drive was 16-year-old Jayden Ellis.

The chief says a stolen wallet and cell phone from the car were found on the murder victim after he was shoot, but not a gun that was also in the car. Goyette says the stolen car was found at an apartment complex off Old Snow Hill Road about three hours after it was stolen.

The 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Ellis, larceny of a vehicle, breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

He said they are currently searching for another 17-year-old in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Morst, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon nabbed after drugs found in vehicle
Goldsboro Police Department say her mother reported her missing Wednesday morning after leaving...
Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County
Rodney Joyner
Man wanted in Raleigh leads deputies on high-speed chase
Two teens were found dead this morning.
Two 16-year-olds killed, third wounded near Durham middle school

Latest News

The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
General Assembly gives final approval for Medicaid expansion
Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their...
Grants available to help home repairs from Hurricane Ian in 2022
Kevin Johnson
Man finally arrested after chase in Greene & Lenoir counties
Morehead City pile up clears with no injuries