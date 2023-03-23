Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old murder; victim tied to crimes the night before

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A 17-year-old has been charged with Saturday’s shooting death of another teen in Kinston.

Police Chief Keith Goyette announced the arrest this morning and says the murder is connected to a stolen car and a home break-in that happened the night before.

Killed in Saturday afternoon’s shooting on Marcella Drive was 16-year-old Jayden Ellis.

The chief says a stolen wallet and cell phone from the car were found on the murder victim after he was shoot, but not a gun that was also in the car. Goyette says the stolen car was found at an apartment complex off Old Snow Hill Road about three hours after it was stolen.

The 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Ellis, larceny of a vehicle, breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

He said they are currently searching for another 17-year-old in connection with the case.

