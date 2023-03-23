Advertise With Us
Health and Human Services Department holding tele-town hall

NCDHHS
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina state department is hosting “tele-town” hall Thursday night to talk about realities in rural communities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will live stream a fireside chat and tele-town hall tonight.

The focus of the chat will be to discuss the importance of whole-person health, specifically focusing on rural communities and available resources across the state.

A whole person’s health goes beyond physical well-being and includes supporting mental, emotional, social, spiritual, and environmental health.

The chat will stream live on the NCDHHS Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube accounts from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m..

