Greenville proposes new $25 million bulkhead at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville says the current bulkhead at Town Common, built in 1967, has reached the end of its serviceable life and is seeking a $25 million dollar replacement.

That cost would include the design, permitting and construction.

The City is requesting $10 million from the state to pair with local funds for the project.

Pitt County State Representatives Democrat Gloristine Brown and Republican Timothy Reeder introduced House Bill 437 to allocate those funds.

The vision for the replacement of the bulkhead and walkway would be a terraced system that would allow park patrons closer access to the water, allow for parallel boat docking, include innovative stormwater features and flood mitigation measures, and would be constructed to withstand periodic inundations from heavy rain events without requiring large cleanup efforts after every rainfall.

