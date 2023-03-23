Grants available to help home repairs from Hurricane Ian in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal department has announced grants are available to help those with homes damaged by a 2022 hurricane.

The United States Department of Agriculture North Carolina State Director, Reginald Speight, announced homes located in presidentially declared disaster areas affected by Hurricane Ian in 2022 are able to apply for grants to help repair homes.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” Speight said.

People living in all counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina are eligible for funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. People may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes. However, applicants must have household incomes and homes must be located in a rural area.

“That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help thousands of people across rural North Carolina access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives. We do this work because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character,” said Speight.

Funds may be used to:

Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disaster in the calendar year 2022.

Prepare a site for a manufactured home.

Relocate a manufactured home.

For more information on how to apply, contact sm.rd.nc.sfhousing@usda.gov or visit www.rd.usda.gov/nc.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.