Goldsboro police says missing teenage girl is found

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in Eastern Carolina is asking the community to be on the lookout for a teen reported missing Wednesday morning.

Goldsboro Police Department says Lyric Sauls was found and is safe late Wednesday.

According to the report, the 13-year-old went missing Tuesday night around 9:10 p.m after her mother reported that she left with her older brother, Fuquan Stevens.

