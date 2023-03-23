Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police says missing teenage girl is found

Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in Eastern Carolina is asking the community to be on the lookout for a teen reported missing Wednesday morning.

Goldsboro Police Department says Lyric Sauls was found and is safe late Wednesday.

According to the report, the 13-year-old went missing Tuesday night around 9:10 p.m after her mother reported that she left with her older brother, Fuquan Stevens.

