Goldsboro Police looking for missing 10-year-old

A missing 10-year-old reported missing.(Goldsboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is trying to find a child that went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Goldsboro Police Department posted to Facebook that Pairs Washington went missing after walking away from her mother around 3:16 p.m. Wednesday.

The 10-year-old was last seen in the area of Slocumb Street and Elm Street. Paris may be in the area of The Grande at Day Point, according to the post.

She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs about 130 lbs. Washington was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue hoodie, and black jeans.

If you have any information on this person’s location, please call 919-705-6572 and ask to speak with an officer.

