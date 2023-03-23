Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina state senator hosts listening tour in represented district

(WITN Photo)
(WITN Photo)(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 51 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A senator is visiting multiple cities in Eastern Carolina counties as she hosts a district-wide listening tour.

State Senator Kandie Smith will be visiting eight cities in Edgecombe and Pitt County during March and April on a listening tour. The tour will focus on the proposed state budgets brought forth by Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina General Assembly.

On Thursday, Smith will be in Winterville to hear from her constituents. All members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend the event. The event takes place at 1986 Pitt Tech Road in Winterville at 6:30 p.m.

Next week, she will be making visits to hear from Greenville, Ayden, and Grifton. The first week in April will conclude her tour with visits to listen to those living in Chicod, Grimesland, Farmville, and Fountain.

