Eastern Carolina organization hosts mobile food market in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event in the east Thursday is taking on hunger for communities in need.

Ripe for Revival is a Rocky Mount-based organization that focuses on reviving communities through food.

Their mobile market program aims to fight food insecurity by providing a “pay what you can” market. It brings fresh and often locally sourced produce and meat to the communities they serve.

Their mobile market today will benefit Greenville and the surrounding area from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The market will be at 3rd Street Academy located at 600 West 3rd Street.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.