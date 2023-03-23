Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina organization hosts mobile food market in Greenville

Nashville shoppers are concerned grocery prices continue to increase.
Nashville shoppers are concerned grocery prices continue to increase.(WSMV)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event in the east Thursday is taking on hunger for communities in need.

Ripe for Revival is a Rocky Mount-based organization that focuses on reviving communities through food.

Their mobile market program aims to fight food insecurity by providing a “pay what you can” market. It brings fresh and often locally sourced produce and meat to the communities they serve.

Their mobile market today will benefit Greenville and the surrounding area from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The market will be at 3rd Street Academy located at 600 West 3rd Street.

