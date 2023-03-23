Carteret County hosting rabies vaccination clinic in Morehead City.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pet owners in the East can get rabies vaccines at an animal control event.

Carteret County Animal Control will hold its next rabies vaccination clinic Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. This will be in the parking lot of the Carteret County Health Department in Morehead City.

The clinic will be a drive-thru, so drivers and their dogs, cats, or ferrets will remain in their cars for the vaccine to be given.

Owners are asked to follow these guidelines:

Do not come if either you or your pet are ill.

Only three pets per family can be vaccinated on walk-in. Residents who need more than three are asked to contact Animal Control the week before the event.

You must have control over your pet at all times. Pets must either be caged, like a carrier, or on a fixed leash no longer than six feet.

Follow the signs and instructions from the clinic staff.

“The virus is nearly always fatal if left untreated,” Bobby Mangum, the supervisor of animal control for the Carteret County Health Department, said. “Immunizing your pets is the most effective protection from rabies virus.”

Dogs and cats that are over four months of age should be vaccinated against rabies, the county says. To be properly immunized, the dog or cat should receive two vaccines one year apart, then one vaccine every three years after.

