Bill filed to ban foreign adversaries from purchasing NC farmland

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A bill was filed in the NC House Thursday that would prevent China, Russia, Iran, and other foreign adversaries from buying agricultural land.

The NC Farmland and Military Protection Act was filed by State House Majority Leader, Republican John Bell. Bell says allowing countries to purchase this land would pose a risk to national security and food security.

The legislation also includes prohibiting those adversaries from buying property around military bases.

House Speaker Tim Moore was one of the primary sponsors of the bill.

The legislation, which has the support of the NC Farm Bureau, would become effective on January 1, 2024, and apply only to land acquired on and after that date.

