Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Bill filed to ban foreign adversaries from purchasing NC farmland

(WWNY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A bill was filed in the NC House Thursday that would prevent China, Russia, Iran, and other foreign adversaries from buying agricultural land.

The NC Farmland and Military Protection Act was filed by State House Majority Leader, Republican John Bell. Bell says allowing countries to purchase this land would pose a risk to national security and food security.

The legislation also includes prohibiting those adversaries from buying property around military bases.

House Speaker Tim Moore was one of the primary sponsors of the bill.

The legislation, which has the support of the NC Farm Bureau, would become effective on January 1, 2024, and apply only to land acquired on and after that date.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro Police Department say her mother reported her missing Wednesday morning after leaving...
Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl
Chauncey Morst, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon nabbed after drugs found in vehicle
Rodney Joyner
Man wanted in Raleigh leads deputies on high-speed chase
Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County

Latest News

Pitt Co. correctional employees discuss recidivism
Recidivism: how the pandemic helped Pitt Co. address the issue
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Battle during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Marines honor the Battle of An-Nasiriyah anniversary
Steakhouse debuts new menu
Seared Chophouse introduces new menu items