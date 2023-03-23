Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old from Greensboro

It is unknown where the child and suspect may be headed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old missing from Greensboro.

According to the NC Center For Missing Persons, the child, Kayson Osiah Monk, is a Black male who is approximately 1 foot, 6 inches long and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, with gray sweatpants and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk, who is a 23-year-old man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and a gray jacket.

It is unknown where the two may be heading.

They may be in a burgandy or red Saturn Vue with an unknown license plate number. The car has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at 336-373-2435, or call 911 or *HP.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro Police Department say her mother reported her missing Wednesday morning after leaving...
Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl
Chauncey Morst, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon nabbed after drugs found in vehicle
Rodney Joyner
Man wanted in Raleigh leads deputies on high-speed chase
Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Kinston teen charged with 16-year-old’s murder; victim tied to crimes the night before
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County

Latest News

Battle during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Marines honor the Battle of An-Nasiriyah anniversary
Steakhouse debuts new menu
Seared Chophouse introduces new menu items
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
Carteret County hosting rabies vaccination clinic in Morehead City.
Carteret County hosting rabies vaccination clinic in Morehead City