Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old from Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old missing from Greensboro.

According to the NC Center For Missing Persons, the child, Kayson Osiah Monk, is a Black male who is approximately 1 foot, 6 inches long and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, with gray sweatpants and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk, who is a 23-year-old man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and a gray jacket.

It is unknown where the two may be heading.

They may be in a burgandy or red Saturn Vue with an unknown license plate number. The car has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at 336-373-2435, or call 911 or *HP.

