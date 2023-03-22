Update: Authorities identify body in firepit and man shot at Cary home
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Police in our state identified the human remains found in a small fire pit and a man who shot himself at his home over the weekend.
WRAL reports fire crews discovered the body of 34-year-old Cecily Walker-Scott in a fire pit on the property of a Cary home over the weekend.
Police then searched the property and found 35-year-old Ian Delauder inside an RV with a self-inflicted gun wound. Tuesday, officials confirmed the remains found over the weekend were the ones of Walker-Scott.
