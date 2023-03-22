Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Update: Authorities identify body in firepit and man shot at Cary home

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Police in our state identified the human remains found in a small fire pit and a man who shot himself at his home over the weekend.

WRAL reports fire crews discovered the body of 34-year-old Cecily Walker-Scott in a fire pit on the property of a Cary home over the weekend.

Police then searched the property and found 35-year-old Ian Delauder inside an RV with a self-inflicted gun wound. Tuesday, officials confirmed the remains found over the weekend were the ones of Walker-Scott.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24 people were arrested between January and February by the Craven County Sheriff's Office for...
Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Deputies said these two men took money from a sweepstakes business in Lenoir County.
Deputies searching for Lenoir County sweepstakes theft suspects
Calvin Horne
D.A.: Man sentenced in fatal Pitt County drunk driving accident
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
New details surrounding time leading up to Florida murder suspect arrest in Pitt County

Latest News

Goldsboro Police Department say her mother reported her missing Wednesday morning after leaving...
Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl
ECU Pirate Nation Gives
Pirate Nation gives back with annual 24-hour fundraiser
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023
MegaMillions 3-21-23
Megamillions 3-21-23