Two 16-year-olds killed, third wounded near Durham middle school

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in a shooting last night near a Durham middle school.

Durham police said it started when a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near Brogden Middle School and the victim said there may have been two other victims shot.

Police searched overnight and around 8:00 a.m. they found two other 16-year-old boys dead near Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard.

The school was placed on lockdown while police were in the area investigating but has since returned to normal status.

