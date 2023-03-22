Advertise With Us
Students react as ECU holds National History Day Competition

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, 200 students from across the region gathered at East Carolina University for an annual national history day competition.

This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

“We just found him really interesting, like with his mental issues and also being one of the most renowned artists ever, and we thought he was a frontier in post-impressionism and art in general,” said Middler Schooler, Mason Bowler.

The students were able to compete in a variety of projects like documentaries, papers, performances, websites, or exhibits.

“I mostly painted the background, so I felt really bad ‘cause I was like, oh, I had so much fun painting it and like he couldn’t paint as much, but I was just so excited to do an exhibit,” said Helen Price, a Middler Schooler.

While one middle schooler had fun making the project, another took a more personal approach to his.

“I had grandparents in the military in World War II and my uncle’s in the Navy, and I had a cousin that’s in the Air Force, and I miss my grandparents and all that, so I thought this would maybe help me a little bit,” said Middle Schooler, Brady Wheeler.

There will be first, second and third-place winners in each category. Winners will also have the opportunity to compete at the state competition in Raleigh later this year.

Winners at the state level also have the opportunity to take part in the national competition in Washington, D.C. which will take place from June 11th to 15th.

