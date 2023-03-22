Advertise With Us
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A standoff in one Eastern Carolina county is over with the person in custody.

Carteret County deputies say that shortly after 11:30 a.m. they were forced to shut down U.S. 70 in Stacy near the intersection of Stacy Loop Road. They said the person was suicidal and armed with a gun.

Less than an hour later, the person was safely taken into custody and is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The road was allowed to reopen.

