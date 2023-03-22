Advertise With Us
Pitt County teachers & staff honored at awards banquet

Ainsley VanBuskirk
Ainsley VanBuskirk(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2023-24 Pitt County Schools awards banquet honored and recognized the staff.

This ceremony named Ainsley VanBuskirk, from Pactolus Global School, as the Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year. She succeeded Matt Daniel from Sam D. Bundy Elementary School.

The following were other teachers and staff who were recognized:

  • Debra Faison from Ridgewood Elementary School (office/clerical)
  • George Grimes from D.H. Conley High School (teacher assistant)
  • Mary Johnson from Ayden Middle School (school nutrition manager)
  • Bobby Langley, Sr. from Hope Middle School (custodian)
  • Mary Newton from Wintergreen Primary School (school nutrition employee).

This event was held at the Rock Springs Center and sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau.

The following teachers were the Teacher of the Year finalists: Stacy Knight (Elmhurst Elementary), Nicole Davis (Ridgewood Elementary School), Susie Glynn (G.R. Whitfield School), Grace Hale (Ayden-Grifton High School), Alessandra Nysether-Santos (J.H. Rose High School) and Jonathan Riggs (Farmville Central High School).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

