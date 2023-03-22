Pirate Nation gives back with annual 24-hour fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is going back to its campus community today.

East Carolina University will celebrate its seventh annual day of giving Wednesday through its “Pirate Nation Gives” fundraiser.

The fundraiser is a 24-hour online event that encourages alumni, faculty, students, and others to come together and support the university.

Priorities for this year’s event include student scholarships, healthcare initiatives, athletics, and faculty and program support. Last year’s event set new records with 1,500 donors raising more than $8.4 million.

