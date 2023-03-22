Advertise With Us
NC residents among those who rallied in Washington D.C. for Alzheimer’s care

Over 900 people rally in Washington D.C. for Alzheimer’s care
By Ellie Davis
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C, (WITN) - More than 900 Alzheimer’s advocates gathered to fight for access to vital treatment for those suffering from a progressive and debilitating disease including some from here in our state.

24 North Carolinians rallied in Washington D.C before meeting with Congress to talk about ways to get those suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia full access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment and the reversal of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ decision to deny people living with Alzheimer’s access to the drugs.

“Every day without an effective treatment someone with mild cognitive impairment and mild Dementia will lose out on the opportunity to benefit from these drugs on a daily basis because if they progress beyond that they no longer qualify for that medicine.” Susan Smith, an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, volunteer, and fundraiser said.

Alzheimer’s advocates attended 16 meetings including one with U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) who was able to hear from those in attendance about the need for access to treatment and an increase in research funding.

“Due to our meeting with Senator Tillis yesterday, today in a Finance Committee hearing Senator Tillis addressed Secretary of HSS Xavier Becerra on the need to approve access for Alzheimer’s treatments, so within 24 hours our advocates were able to share their stories with Senator Tillis and have a direct action linked to our advocacy,” Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Manager Lindsay Golden said.

After leaving D.C. members say they feel like the event was a step in the right direction toward getting the care they need.

“It was truly a galvanizing and incredible event to have all of our voices there, those living with early onset that could benefit from treatment and coming together on such a timely and critical issue,” Golden said.

The legislative priorities advocates addressed in D.C. included bipartisan support for the NAPA Reauthorization Act, the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act to ensure the nation continues to prioritize addressing Alzheimer’s and other dementia, the Comprehensive Cart for Alzheimer’s Act to create a more effective path to dementia care and address shortcomings in the way Dementia care is currently delivered, funding of an additional $21 million for Alzheimer’s research at the National Institutes of Health, and $35 million for the BOLD Act.

More than 180,000 North Carolinians are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, with 6 million impacted nationwide. The Alzheimer’s Association expects that number to rise to roughly 13 million by 2050.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another Dementia and kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

