Man wanted in Raleigh leads deputies on high-speed chase

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man who was wanted in Raleigh on assault and kidnapping charges was arrested after a high-speed chase in Halifax County.

Halifax County deputies say Rodney Joyner took off in a pickup truck when he was spotted at the Village Grocery on Highway 48 and Smith Church Road on Tuesday.

Deputies chased the man for about six miles until they say he did a “jump and run” at the end of Straight Road. After Joyner was arrested, deputies say they found a stolen handgun, marijuana, and over $11,000 in cash in the truck.

They also searched the man’s home on Carolina Rest Home Road where two more stolen handguns were seized along with an AR-15-style rifle.

In addition to charges in Raleigh that include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, and first degree kidnapping, Joyner has been charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and felony flee to elude.

The 26-year-old man was taken back to Wake County where he is in jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.