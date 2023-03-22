Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man wanted in Raleigh leads deputies on high-speed chase

Rodney Joyner
Rodney Joyner(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man who was wanted in Raleigh on assault and kidnapping charges was arrested after a high-speed chase in Halifax County.

Halifax County deputies say Rodney Joyner took off in a pickup truck when he was spotted at the Village Grocery on Highway 48 and Smith Church Road on Tuesday.

Deputies chased the man for about six miles until they say he did a “jump and run” at the end of Straight Road. After Joyner was arrested, deputies say they found a stolen handgun, marijuana, and over $11,000 in cash in the truck.

They also searched the man’s home on Carolina Rest Home Road where two more stolen handguns were seized along with an AR-15-style rifle.

In addition to charges in Raleigh that include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, and first degree kidnapping, Joyner has been charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and felony flee to elude.

The 26-year-old man was taken back to Wake County where he is in jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24 people were arrested between January and February by the Craven County Sheriff's Office for...
Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
New details surrounding time leading up to Florida murder suspect arrest in Pitt County
Deputies said these two men took money from a sweepstakes business in Lenoir County.
Deputies searching for Lenoir County sweepstakes theft suspects
Calvin Horne
D.A.: Man sentenced in fatal Pitt County drunk driving accident

Latest News

NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
Two passengers in state auditor’s car face charges after December crash
Carteret County Aging Services Scam Jam free event.
Free Scam Jam event on recognizing fraud and deceptions
ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank
ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank
Pirate Nation gives back with annual 24-hour fundraiser
Pirate Nation gives back with annual 24-hour fundraiser
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County