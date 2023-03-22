Kinston woman pushes for safer animal regulations two and a half years after dog attack

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Complete fear and uneasiness surround Brenda and Leon Dean when it comes to venturing into the backyard at their Kinston home.

“We don’t even go in the backyard anymore,” Leon Dean said.

The couple says they haven’t been out back in two and a half years since Brenda says she was attacked by her neighbor’s massive Cane Corso.

“It’s caused us all to be terrified,” Brenda Dean said.

Brenda says she and their dog Sport were coming back from a walk and went in through the backyard.

However, she says the dog, who lived directly behind them, hurdled what used to be a four-foot fence and jumped on her.

“I told my daughter to call 911 because I needed help and blood was streaming down my face,” Dean said.

She says the dog bit out a chunk of her hair and resulted in her undergoing surgery for bites in several areas.

The dog was taken away from the owner, who was given rabies vaccinations and city code violations, but she says he now has two more Cane Corso’s.

This is why her husband Leon says she carries a pole for safety when walking their dogs.

“It just shouldn’t be that way, it doesn’t have to be that way,” Leon Dean said.

Kinston Councilmember Chris Suggs says the city does have leash and shelter laws that animal owners need to abide by.

“Pet owners have a responsibility to keep their animals in a place that’s sheltered, on an appropriate leash, and not allow the animal to harm anyone else,” Suggs said.

The Dean’s say they spent $8,000 on a new fence, but say it hasn’t helped because the new dogs can also look over into their backyard.

Despite the discomfort, Leon hopes their story will raise awareness.

“We said we can’t live like this anymore,” Dean said. “We’ve got to get over this.”

Suggs says the city and police department are looking at their current animal control ordinance to see what can be put in place to make Kinston safer.

