Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce hears from ECU head football coach Mike Houston

ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston spoke at the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce's Power Luncheon.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It may be March Madness and college baseball season, but college football was all the talk Tuesday at a Greenville luncheon.

East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston addressed attendees at the annual Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon.

He talked all things football including what could be expected this upcoming season.

He says, “I think it is a great opportunity to talk about the program. You know so many of these businesses support our program so it is great to catch up with them and connect with them. I’m excited to be here and I’m glad they invited me.”

Houston is entering his fifth season as ECU’s head football coach. He led the Pirates to an 8 and 5 season in 2022 and a post-season win at the Birmingham Bowl, the Pirates first bowl victory since 2013.

