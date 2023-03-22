Greenville holds meeting on new Uptown parking plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville hosted a public meeting Tuesday to provide information about the new parking plan for the Uptown District.

Uptown customers and business owners got the chance to ask questions about the plan.

The cost of on-street parking is free for the first two hours and $1.00 per hour after the first two hours with a three-hour maximum. Charges are accrued in 15-minute increments.

The cost of surface lot parking is free for the first two hours and 75 cents per hour after the first two hours with no time limit, excluding the Chico’s parking lot.

Parking around the courthouse to the river will remain free.

The educational period ends on March 31st. April 1st begins the warning period of the Uptown Parking Plan. Full enforcement will begin in May 2023.

Enforcement hours are Monday - Friday, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Customers can use the Passport Parking app, pay by phone, or at a kiosk.

