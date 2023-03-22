Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police looking for missing teenage girl

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in Eastern Carolina is asking the community to be on the lookout for a teen reported missing Wednesday morning.

Goldsboro Police Department says Lyric Sauls was seen Tuesday night around 9:10 p.m.

According to the report, the 13-year-old was last seen wearing grey leggings, a white t-shirt, tan shoes, and black glasses.

The young black teen stands at around 5-foot-3 and weighs 100 lbs.

Her mother reported that she left with her older brother, Fuquan Stevens.

Those that have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, are asked to call 919-705-6572 and ask to speak with an Officer.

