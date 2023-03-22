Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Free Scam Jam event on recognizing fraud and deceptions

Carteret County Aging Services Scam Jam free event.
Carteret County Aging Services Scam Jam free event.(Carteret County Aging Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Older adults in the East can learn how to handle and foresee digital scams.

Carteret County Aging Services and Carteret County Friends of Aging will host the Scam Jam event on March 31. This will take place at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City.

The event will be from 8:30-11:00 a.m., with registration starting at 8:30 and the seminar beginning at 9:00. It is open to the public.

Scam Jam will teach people, specifically older citizens and caregivers for the elderly, how to protect themselves and their families against scams. Topics will include cybercrimes, identity theft, and mail fraud. Guest speakers will include representatives from the North Carolina Department of Justice, Department of Insurance, Senior Law Project, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and Carteret County Register of Deeds Office.

For more information about this event, you can call Carteret County Aging Services at (252) 247-2626.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24 people were arrested between January and February by the Craven County Sheriff's Office for...
Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
New details surrounding time leading up to Florida murder suspect arrest in Pitt County
Deputies said these two men took money from a sweepstakes business in Lenoir County.
Deputies searching for Lenoir County sweepstakes theft suspects
Calvin Horne
D.A.: Man sentenced in fatal Pitt County drunk driving accident

Latest News

NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
Two passengers in state auditor’s car face charges after December crash
ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank
ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank
Pirate Nation gives back with annual 24-hour fundraiser
Pirate Nation gives back with annual 24-hour fundraiser
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County
Standoff with armed suicidal person over in Carteret County