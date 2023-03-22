Free Scam Jam event on recognizing fraud and deceptions

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Older adults in the East can learn how to handle and foresee digital scams.

Carteret County Aging Services and Carteret County Friends of Aging will host the Scam Jam event on March 31. This will take place at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City.

The event will be from 8:30-11:00 a.m., with registration starting at 8:30 and the seminar beginning at 9:00. It is open to the public.

Scam Jam will teach people, specifically older citizens and caregivers for the elderly, how to protect themselves and their families against scams. Topics will include cybercrimes, identity theft, and mail fraud. Guest speakers will include representatives from the North Carolina Department of Justice, Department of Insurance, Senior Law Project, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and Carteret County Register of Deeds Office.

For more information about this event, you can call Carteret County Aging Services at (252) 247-2626.

