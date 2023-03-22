Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU hosts Pirate Nation Gives fundraiser

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU supporters are giving back to their campus community with the seventh annual day of giving known as “Pirate Nation Gives.”

The fundraiser is a 24-hour online event that encourages alumni, faculty, students, and others to come together and support the university.

Priorities for this year’s event include student scholarships, healthcare initiatives, athletics, and faculty and program support.

Greg Abeyounis, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Development says, “It gives us a chance to strengthen scholarships. It helps us with our commitment with the community and the work we do with eastern North Carolina.”

Last year’s event set new records with 1,500 donors raising more than $8.4 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24 people were arrested between January and February by the Craven County Sheriff's Office for...
Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
New details surrounding time leading up to Florida murder suspect arrest in Pitt County
Deputies said these two men took money from a sweepstakes business in Lenoir County.
Deputies searching for Lenoir County sweepstakes theft suspects
Calvin Horne
D.A.: Man sentenced in fatal Pitt County drunk driving accident

Latest News

Autism Walk coming to Greenville
Autism Walk to promote awareness, acceptance
ECU holds National History Day competition for Middle and High Schoolers.
Students react as ECU holds National History Day Competition
ECU hosts Yam Jam to benefit food banks.
ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank
William Clifton (photo provided by family)
Daughter of missing Beaufort County man speaks out 40 -years after disappearance