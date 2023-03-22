ECU hosts Pirate Nation Gives fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU supporters are giving back to their campus community with the seventh annual day of giving known as “Pirate Nation Gives.”

The fundraiser is a 24-hour online event that encourages alumni, faculty, students, and others to come together and support the university.

Priorities for this year’s event include student scholarships, healthcare initiatives, athletics, and faculty and program support.

Greg Abeyounis, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Development says, “It gives us a chance to strengthen scholarships. It helps us with our commitment with the community and the work we do with eastern North Carolina.”

Last year’s event set new records with 1,500 donors raising more than $8.4 million dollars.

