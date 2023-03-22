ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU students and staff participated in the second annual “Yam Jam” on campus Wednesday.

The group of volunteers sorted through more than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes donated by a local farmer.

They worked together to divide the spuds into family-sized portions for distribution. More than 250 volunteers each donated an hour of labor for the good cause.

ECU’s Senior Assistant Director of Student Involvement and Leadership, Alex Dennis, says the event is important for more than just the community.

“Part of it is building camaraderie between faculty, staff and students, doing the service event together, the other part is tackling food insecurity and so we are hoping to raise awareness on our campus and in the community with the fact that families are in need in our region,” said Dennis.

Organizers say potatoes that are rejected will not go to waste. They will be donated to the Greenville Community Garden to be used for compost.

