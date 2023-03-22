DEPUTIES: Convicted felon nabbed after drugs found in vehicle

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted felon from Virginia is in an Eastern Carolina jail after a traffic stop on I-95 found drugs in his vehicle.

Nash County deputies said around 9:15 p.m. Monday their Highway Interdiction Team stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.

A K-9 alerted to possible drugs inside and deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Also seized was a handgun in the glove box.

Chauncey Morst, Jr. was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 36-year-old North Chesterfield, Virginia man was jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.

