Daughter of missing Beaufort County man speaks out 40 -years after disappearance

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The daughter of an eastern Carolina man who is one of three people who disappeared 40 years ago is speaking out.

For 40 years, ReAnne Mayo has prayed and hoped for an explanation into the disappearance of her father, William Clifton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton was last seen on December 10th 1982 around 11:00 p.m. at the former VIP bar in Chocowinity. It’s now been renamed J-W’s.

Two other men who were with Clifton, David Micmicken and Michael Norman, were also reported missing.

“David and my dad William worked at Nutrien, back then it was called Texas Gulf,” Mayo said. “They had been laid off a few weeks before the disappearance, so maybe that’s where the connection is.”

40-years later, Mayo is working with the Beaufort County Sheriffs Office to shed light on the cold case.

“Last year the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office worked with us with “Name Us” which is an organization that helps families connect with missing persons, put my DNA on file, so it could be tested in their national data base,” Mayo said.

Beaufort County Sgt. Brad Shackelford urges anyone with information to come forward.

“This case happened 40 years ago and as time passes people’s memories fade, people pass on, so that information is slipping by every day,” Shackelford said.

Mayo says her family never held a funeral for her father and hopes that by keeping his story alive a tip could lead to him returning home safely.

WITN reached out to the families of David MicMicken and Michael Norman who also disappeared and have not heard back from them.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of any of the three men, contact the Beaufort County Sheriffs Office.

