Caught on Camera: Car in Kinston being stolen

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the community to help identify two people caught on camera stealing a car on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Kinston Police Department looking for the two people responsible for stealing a car on March 17.

According to the time stamp on the video, the theft happened Friday at 9:26 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Tip line (252-939-4020) or Crime Stoppers (252-523-4444). Information that leads to an arrest is confidential and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

