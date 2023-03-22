Carteret County town faces trash pick up delay

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the will be seeing trash service today after issues kept trucks from completing normally scheduled routes.

Green For Life Environmental was unable to finish its Tuesday route in parts of the town of Beaufort because of mechanical issues. Areas affected include North Avenue, Chestnut Drive, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Street, Craven Avenue, Mulberry Street, Pine Street, Craven Street, Queen Street, Pollock Street, and Marsh Street.

According to a Facebook post made by the town, GFL is sending a crew to service the area today.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.