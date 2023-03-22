Advertise With Us
Carteret County town faces trash pick up delay

GFL Environmental(GFL Environmental)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the will be seeing trash service today after issues kept trucks from completing normally scheduled routes.

Green For Life Environmental was unable to finish its Tuesday route in parts of the town of Beaufort because of mechanical issues. Areas affected include North Avenue, Chestnut Drive, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Street, Craven Avenue, Mulberry Street, Pine Street, Craven Street, Queen Street, Pollock Street, and Marsh Street.

According to a Facebook post made by the town, GFL is sending a crew to service the area today.

