Autism Walk to promote awareness, acceptance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mark your calendars for the 15th Autism Walk in Greenville.

The event is on April 1 and is an effort on behalf of the Autism Society of North Carolina.

It begins with a 5K at 9 a.m. and an awareness walk around Town Commons to follow at 9:45 a.m.

Organizer Mackinsay Glover stopped by ENC at Three Wednesday to talk about what participants can expect and enjoy.

While walking and running are great for our health and wellbeing, the Autism Walk’s true mission is to promote the acceptance of community members with autism.

Autism Society of North Carolina helps assist these individuals by connecting them with resources and jobs.

You can sign up for the walk or learn about other ways to get involved with the organization by heading to their website.

