Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Autism Walk to promote awareness, acceptance

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mark your calendars for the 15th Autism Walk in Greenville.

The event is on April 1 and is an effort on behalf of the Autism Society of North Carolina.

It begins with a 5K at 9 a.m. and an awareness walk around Town Commons to follow at 9:45 a.m.

Organizer Mackinsay Glover stopped by ENC at Three Wednesday to talk about what participants can expect and enjoy.

While walking and running are great for our health and wellbeing, the Autism Walk’s true mission is to promote the acceptance of community members with autism.

Autism Society of North Carolina helps assist these individuals by connecting them with resources and jobs.

You can sign up for the walk or learn about other ways to get involved with the organization by heading to their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24 people were arrested between January and February by the Craven County Sheriff's Office for...
Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
New details surrounding time leading up to Florida murder suspect arrest in Pitt County
Deputies said these two men took money from a sweepstakes business in Lenoir County.
Deputies searching for Lenoir County sweepstakes theft suspects
Calvin Horne
D.A.: Man sentenced in fatal Pitt County drunk driving accident

Latest News

Run/walk for autism coming to Greenville
Run/walk for autism coming to Greenville
ECU hosts Pirate Nation Gives fundraiser
ECU holds National History Day competition for Middle and High Schoolers.
Students react as ECU holds National History Day Competition
ECU hosts Yam Jam to benefit food banks.
ECU holds second annual Yam Jam to benefit food bank