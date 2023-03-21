Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Our Warm-Up Hits a Speed Bump on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds increase again tonight into Wednesday. A few showers are possible along the coast and Outer Banks too. Most stay dry on Wednesday as a disturbance brings a low chance of showers through the afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will be about the same as Tuesday, but with less sun. The big warm-up comes later this week as winds increase. Sustained southwest winds from 10-20 mph jump to 15-25 mph Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will jump into the 80s quickly as a result of the strong winds. Overnight temperatures stay in the 60s as we head into the weekend.

Warm weather could fuel a few storms on Saturday. Coverage still looks spotty, so don’t cancel any plans. There’s not much instability, but maybe enough for a few rumbles of thunder. It’s that time of year when we have to watch any threat for storms closely, so check back for more updates as we get closer. The best chance of rain may not arrive until early next week.

The average last freeze date for the New Bern area is Wednesday. It’s March 25th for the Greenville area. Not sounding the all-clear just yet, but still no sign of any freezes heading into April. We’ll give it another 5-10 days to make sure there aren’t any surprises coming in April.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday

Cloudy skies. A few spots of rain. High around 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Windy. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

