Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 238,000 Civics from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds. The complaints came over the past 11 months and occurred mostly on vehicles with low miles.

An increase in steering effort can cause an overreaction or inability to avoid a road hazard, the agency said in documents posted Tuesday on its website.

NHTSA has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem.

The agency will determine how many vehicles are affected and how severe the problem is. A recall is possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US...
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas
Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, talks about the dire climate change...
'Humanity is on thin ice,' UN chief says