UPDATE: Grifton drops boil water notice following testing

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A town that has been under a boil water notice since this past Friday is now in the clear.

Grifton Utilities Director Billy Raynor said Tuesday that samples collected by the state were free of bacteria.

Raynor did say that residents are urged to continue to manage their water usage and consumption and to report any leaks or problems to the town.

The town issued a system pressure advisory on Friday following word of a water leak at Queen Street and South Highland Boulevard.

