Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

UPDATE: Grifton drops boil water notice following testing

Boil water notice
Boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A town that has been under a boil water notice since this past Friday is now in the clear.

Grifton Utilities Director Billy Raynor said Tuesday that samples collected by the state were free of bacteria.

Raynor did say that residents are urged to continue to manage their water usage and consumption and to report any leaks or problems to the town.

The town issued a system pressure advisory on Friday following word of a water leak at Queen Street and South Highland Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US...
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing

Latest News

Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
North Carolina Attorney General suing MV Realty
Public hearing to be held for Pitt County Land Use Plan by the Board of Commissioners.
Pitt County Land Use Plan approved
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
City of Greenville sharing new parking plan for Uptown District
A portion of East First Street is scheduled to close for the week.
Portion of East First Street scheduled to close for the week