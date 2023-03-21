Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in state House

(Juliana Alford)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Associated Press) - North Carolina lawmakers are back to debating legislation to authorize sports wagering across North Carolina a year after a similar effort failed narrowly in the House.

The House Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday for the measure, which if enacted would open wide the sports wagering industry within the country’s ninth-largest state.

It must go through more committees before reaching the House floor.

Whether legalized gambling will cross the legislative finish line is no sure bet yet, but a bill sponsor says he feels the legislation is in a better position compared to 2022. Social conservatives and liberal Democrats still oppose the idea on moral and economic grounds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US...
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper visited a childcare facility in Greenville on Tuesday.
Gov. Cooper tours Greenville childcare business, touts proposed budget
Gov. Kristi Noem says that the United States should not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia...
Noem, SD Congressional Delegation at odds over Ukraine war
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate