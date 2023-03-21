Sports Spotlight: Washington high golfer Bergevin carries on lessons learned from granddad on and off the course

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We recently shared Washington senior Rob Bergevin’s signing day but there was more to the story of this division-one bound golfer to be told. Family has played a huge role in his growth on and off the course. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I got introduced by my granddad,” says Washington high senior golfer Rob Bergevin.

Washington senior Rob Bergevin began golf with his grandfather at age 7 and learned from him to thrive in tournaments.

“The individuality of playing tournaments, playing golf,” says Bergevin, “I get to go out there on the course with myself. I don’t have to practice with a team or multiple people I can just go and work on what I need to work on.”

His grandfather also taught Rob how to improve through attitude.

“He was a big part of my life. He taught me the basics. Every summer me and him would go out and play basically every week,” says Rob, “He was such a good mentor for me. He kept everything positive. He was always laughing about everything.”

Rob and his family lost his playing partner two years ago. Bergevin won their club championship a few days later.

“I really miss him,” says Bergevin, “But, I know he is watching over me.”

Rob’s work ethic has shown on the course. He’s had a bunch of low rounds at tournaments, placed well, and was regional runner-up last year.

“He’s the most dedicated athlete that I have ever coached,” says Washington high golf coach Jim Kozuch, “He’s out there every single day. Doesn’t matter if it is raining or snowing he’s out there practicing every day trying to get better.”

Now Bergevin is working on his mental side of the game.

“The saying that golf is 80 percent mental is so true,” says Bergevin, “You really just have to stay patient. You have to accept the poor shots, the poor holes. Positivity is just so key.”

The senior sharing his work with his team.

“Want to give them a good foundation to keep good Washington high school golf,” says Rob.

“I mean if you could have a team full of Rob’s, you would win a state championship every year,” says Kozuch.

State is on Rob’s mind this year.

“I’m hungry for a better finish. Last year was disappointing for sure. Played good in regionals. Didn’t place well in the state championship,” says Bergevin, “But I really want to place top-5 this year.”

Rob can swing easy toward that goal as his future is already set. Rob is signed with division one Appalachian State golf for college next year.

“It still hasn’t, it won’t sink in until I am on campus,” says Rob, “But yeah I’m super excited.”

