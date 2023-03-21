Rocky Mount gang member sentenced to 22 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east was sentenced for over two decades following his presence in court Monday.

Charven Gorham was sentenced to 22 years by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley, for the possession of marijuana and cocaine and for possession of multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug distribution offense.

“This is a welcomed conviction and should serve as a reminder to those who would involve themselves in gun crimes and or attempt to sell drugs in Rocky Mount, that this criminal activity will not be tolerated,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.

Gorham, a validated Blood gang member, was selling drugs out of his home in Rocky Mount. During two searches about a year and a half apart, one in May 2020 and the other in October 2021, the Rocky Mount Police Department officers seized marijuana, cocaine, over $13,000 in U.S. Currency, and three handguns.

At the time of these search warrants, Gorham had multiple prior convictions for drug and weapons offenses in Nash County.

“We value our partnerships with our law enforcement partners and will take cases federally whenever possible to ensure these offenders are taken off our streets,” said Hassell. “We will continue to focus on drug, guns, and gangs within the city and make our city one of the safest places to live.”

