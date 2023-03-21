Advertise With Us
Portion of East First Street scheduled to close for the week

A portion of East First Street is scheduled to close for the week.
By Cameron Crocheron
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East First Street in Greenville is scheduled to close for the replacement of a stormwater pipe.

The replacement project will close the street at its intersection with South Harding Street beginning Tuesday morning.

The closure is set to last for one week.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes or follow detour signs in the area.

