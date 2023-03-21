Pitt County Land Use Plan approved

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county in Eastern North Carolina approved the future of the county at a meeting Monday night.

Pitt County, along with the Greenville Urban Area MPO, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation developed a new comprehensive land plan called, “Envision Pitt County 2045.”

It was voted unanimously to approve the plan. It will go into effect on May 1, 2023. This means the county will consult the plan’s recommendations for any new rezonings or development requests received after that date, according to Eric Gooby, the senior planner at the Pitt County Planning Department.

The plan will guide future growth and development within the county while also establishing new policy recommendations for managing land use, housing, economic development, and more.

“The new plan includes a future land use map which establishes several character areas that describe the desired types of development and intended land use pattern within the unincorporated areas of Pitt County,” said Gooby.

