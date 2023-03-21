Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pitt County Land Use Plan approved

Public hearing to be held for Pitt County Land Use Plan by the Board of Commissioners.
Public hearing to be held for Pitt County Land Use Plan by the Board of Commissioners.(Pitt County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county in Eastern North Carolina approved the future of the county at a meeting Monday night.

Pitt County, along with the Greenville Urban Area MPO, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation developed a new comprehensive land plan called, “Envision Pitt County 2045.”

It was voted unanimously to approve the plan. It will go into effect on May 1, 2023. This means the county will consult the plan’s recommendations for any new rezonings or development requests received after that date, according to Eric Gooby, the senior planner at the Pitt County Planning Department.

The plan will guide future growth and development within the county while also establishing new policy recommendations for managing land use, housing, economic development, and more.

“The new plan includes a future land use map which establishes several character areas that describe the desired types of development and intended land use pattern within the unincorporated areas of Pitt County,” said Gooby.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US...
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing

Latest News

Boil water notice
UPDATE: Grifton drops boil water notice following testing
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
North Carolina Attorney General suing MV Realty
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
City of Greenville sharing new parking plan for Uptown District
A portion of East First Street is scheduled to close for the week.
Portion of East First Street scheduled to close for the week