New warden named at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new warden at the helm of a prison here in Eastern Carolina.

The state Department of Adult Correction said that Secretary Todd Ishee has named Lucketchia Boston as the warden of Tyrrell Prison Work Farm in Columbia.

“Warden Boston brings to the position more than 22 years of service to adult correction,” Secretary Ishee said in a press release. “She has demonstrated not only a tremendous capacity for leadership, but also an ability to serve the mission in extremely trying circumstances.”

Boston was awarded the Division of Prisons’ 2021 Manager Award while she was the work farm’s associate warden for operations. She was praised for her leadership during the height of pandemic as she stepped up while the facility didn’t have a permanent warden for five months.

Boston began her career at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2001 as a correctional officer before advancing to sergeant in 2005 and lieutenant in 2009.

We’re told that Boston received a department Medal of Honor Award in 2011 for how she responded to a stabbing at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

Tyrrell Prison Work farm is a minimum-security prison for adult men on 200 acres near Columbia.

