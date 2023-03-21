New details surrounding time leading up to Florida murder suspect arrest in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning more about a child murder suspect from Florida that was arrested following a standoff in the East on Monday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Claude Brooks, 35, of Tampa, was originally arrested back on February 22.

Deputies had went out to Highway 903 between Ayden and Winterville. They had received a report of a man hanging out of the window of a car and shooting a gun toward a home and a field in the direction of a district court judge’s home.

A vehicle was pulled over matching the description and the driver gave an Arizona driver’s license with the identity of 33-year-old Rykan Green, deputies said. We’re told a computer check returned that Green was a convicted felon.

Deputies said they could smell marijuana and ended up searching the car. They said they found a gun, 4 pounds of marijuana, an assortment of edibles, paraphernalia, and over $3,000 in cash.

The man, who would turn out to be Brooks, was booked in the Pitt County jail on possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, resist/delay/or obstruct a public officer charges.

Deputies said they had concerns at the time that Brooks was not Green. When meeting with the magistrate, deputies said they explained their concern and asked that he not be released until his identity could be confirmed.

Deputies said the magistrate granted a $100,000 secured bond and that 2 ½ hours later a bondsman paid the man’s bond and he was released.

The man failed to appear for his first appearance and deputies finally received confirmation from fingerprint analysis that he was Brooks and wanted for the 2019 murder of a child in Florida.

Brooks was arrested again on Monday by deputies after they worked with the FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Brooks was booked on the original charges as well as an additional charge of identity theft.

He’s being held without bond pending the extradition process to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.