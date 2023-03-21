Advertise With Us
New Bern hospital honoring COVID-19 frontline workers with sculpture

ZERO COVID-19 positive inpatients
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital is hosting a ceremony to honor those on the front of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern will unveil a specially commissioned brick sculpture titled “Perseverance” to honor the hard work and sacrifice of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The public is encouraged to attend, especially healthcare professionals and those who were personally affected by covid. Light refreshments and challenge coins will be provided for all attendees of the event. The unveiling takes place outside the front entrance of Carolina East Medical Center this morning at 11 a.m.

