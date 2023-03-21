Jones named NCBCA State Player of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of our Sports Spotlight athletes Zamareya Jones is named the Girls State Player of the Year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Jones led the Panthers to the regional championship runner-up averaging about 29 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals per game.

Zamareya also made first-team all-state.

Farmville Central boys Jah Short the other local player to make first-team all-state. He led the Jaguars to the state 2A title. He was the MVP of the state game.

