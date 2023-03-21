Advertise With Us
Jones named NCBCA State Player of the Year

Jones, Short make First-Team All-State teams
Zamareya Jones 1000 point milestone
Zamareya Jones 1000 point milestone(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of our Sports Spotlight athletes Zamareya Jones is named the Girls State Player of the Year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Jones led the Panthers to the regional championship runner-up averaging about 29 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals per game.

Zamareya also made first-team all-state.

Farmville Central boys Jah Short the other local player to make first-team all-state. He led the Jaguars to the state 2A title. He was the MVP of the state game.

ECU women’s basketball falls to Texas in first round of NCAA Tournament