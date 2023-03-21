Advertise With Us
Jacksonville police looking for knife-weilding robbery suspect

Suspect in Jacksonville armed robbery
Suspect in Jacksonville armed robbery(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville police are hoping you might be able to help them identify a suspect who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

The armed robbery happened Saturday at Circle K on 199 Pine Valley Road. They say the suspect left the business on foot.

He is described as a black male in his 20′s.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoody, gray sweatpants, and black Vans shoes and was armed with a knife.

If you know the identity of the individual in the photos you can contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

