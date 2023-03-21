Advertise With Us
Greenville - Pitt County luncheon has Coach Houston attending

ECU head coach explains how transfer portal changes the offseason.
ECU head coach explains how transfer portal changes the offseason.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s head football coach will make be present at a luncheon here in the east.

ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston will be joining the luncheon the Greenville-Pitt County Luncheon.

Houston is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the pirates and is coming off his best season yet, with an eight-and-five finish last season and a victory in the Birmingham Bowl. It was ECU’s first bowl victory since 2014.

The luncheon will take place at the Hilton Greenville from noon until 1 p.m. Fees for members are $30, while non-members will pay a $40 fee.

