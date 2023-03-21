Greenville - Pitt County luncheon has Coach Houston attending

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s head football coach will make be present at a luncheon here in the east.

ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston will be joining the luncheon the Greenville-Pitt County Luncheon.

Houston is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the pirates and is coming off his best season yet, with an eight-and-five finish last season and a victory in the Birmingham Bowl. It was ECU’s first bowl victory since 2014.

The luncheon will take place at the Hilton Greenville from noon until 1 p.m. Fees for members are $30, while non-members will pay a $40 fee.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.